Police: Silver Spring man stabbed multiple times, officer saves life

Montgomery County Police released body-cam footage from the scene Wednesday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police released body-cam footage Wednesday showing graphic details from a June stabbing in Silver Spring, as well as the swift actions of the officer who saved the victim's life.

Around 4:30 a.m. on June 28, several Montgomery County police officers were called to Mozart Drive in Silver Spring for the report of a stabbing. Once on scene, they found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of a community center unresponsive and bleeding profusely.

In the video released by the department, Officer Justin Lee is seen tying a tourniquet around the man's upper arm to help stop the bleeding. Moments later, Lee is joined by Officer Addison White, who applied a trauma bandage to the stab wound in the man's chest and provided aid until rescue personnel were able to arrive and take the man to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the man has since been released.

Witnesses at the scene of the stabbing were able to provide police with the name of the suspect who fled the scene: 34-year-old Marvel Alston. Investigators believe Alston got in a dispute with the victim at his home before stabbing him multiple times.

At the residence on Mozart Drive, police found a bloody knife and were able to arrest Alston, who has since been charged with first-degree assault.