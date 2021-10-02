Police: Silver Spring brothers arrested for stabbing hoax that evokes officers, ambulance to respond

The brothers faked the stabbing in order to make a social video of the police and firefighter response, according to police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two Silver Spring brothers were arrested Monday for faking a Jan. 24 stabbing all in an effort to create a social media video that documented a police and firefighter response, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Denidson Jean, 21, and Pierre Jean, 19, are both facing charges of knowingly causing a false call for an ambulance and making a false statement to an officer with the intent to deceive and cause an investigation, police said.

Officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Laurie Lane of Silver Spring to find Pierre standing over Denidson -- both covered in what seemed in the moment for officers to be blood, Montgomery County Police said. Other family members were in the home when police arrived, creating an emotional and chaotic environment for the officers, added police.

MCPD said Pierre even told one officer on the scene that “I didn’t mean to," when asked if he stabbed his brother.

When officers started to treat Denidson, he started laughing. Both brothers then confessed to creating the hoax so first responders would arrive, and that the hoax was so the two could make a video and post it on social media, Montgomery County Police said.

The brothers, according to police, staged everything from the stabbing to the fight that led to the hoax assault, even getting their family to call emergency dispatch five times.

"I am proud of my officers, who responded to the stabbing call with great concern, and who began to immediately care for the alleged victim and investigate when arriving at the scene. They exhibited tremendous professionalism throughout the entire incident," Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

Denidson and Pierre Jean were transported to the county's central processing unit after their arrests and released from custody.