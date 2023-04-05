Parents accused of murdering disabled child struggled with mental illness and practiced dark religion, grandmother says

Cynthia and Dominique Moore of Montgomery Village are being held without bond in the death of their transgender son, and the neglect of six other children.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Horrifying new details were revealed Thursday in the case of a Montgomery County couple accused of murdering their disabled child through medical neglect.

A judge in Rockville ordered Dominique and Cynthia Moore to be held without bond in the death of their transgender son, and the neglect of six other children.

Cynthia Moore’s mother says the couple struggled with mental illness and at times took part in a kind of death cult religion that had the entire family laying in caskets.

She says she struggled to help them and their nine children.

"It’s amazing all these government agencies in it now. Where was the school system? Where was the people who were supposed to be protecting these other than her? …. Nobody came into their home," Cynthia Jones said through tears after the court hearing.

On the front door of the alleged house of horrors in Montgomery Village: signs demanding privacy and calling the charges lies.

Detectives say Dominique and Cynthia Moore and their nine children were living in almost unimaginable squalor. Animal feces littering the floor, no working toilets, no electricity, and a nearly empty fridge.

"It’s painful, and there’s nothing I can do. I just want to help my child that’s all and my grandchildren," Cynthia Jones said.

Police were first called to the townhouse a year ago, after paramedics found the 17-year-old, who reportedly had multiple sclerosis and diabetes, dead. Cynthia Moore allegedly told them she’d given her child apple juice and that they’d choked and collapsed.

After a year-long investigation, police charged the couple with second degree murder, alleging the teen would still be alive if they’d ever taken her to the doctor.

They were emaciated and just 79 pounds, unable to walk or care for themselves, having slowly wasted away for months, according to prosecutors.

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said the couple can be charged with second degree murder for behavior that showed wanton disregard for human life.

Maryland District Court Judge Eric Nee found there was substantial evidence to support the second degree murder charge. At the public defender's request, Judge Nee postponed Cynthia Moore's bail review until Friday, but ordered her held in the meantime.

"I'm very much concerned for the safety of the community. I'm very concerned for the safety of the children," Judge Nee said during the hearing for Dominique Moore.

Detectives also charged the couple with six counts of child neglect involving their other minor children, who range in age from 5 to 15 years old.

Police say they’re no records any of them had been to the doctor, received childhood immunizations, or had any schooling.

Two other family members over the age of 18 are still living in the home. One other adult family member has moved away, and the six minor children have been placed in foster care.