Arlington man charged with infant's death

The infant's death was ruled a homicide with cause being complications of blunt force injury to the head.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington man has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2022 infant death investigation.

Jerard Hargrove, 29, of Arlington, faces homicide and child abuse/neglect charges for his involvement in the death of a 3-month-old baby girl.

He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

On Sept. 1, 2022, at 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of South Frederick Street for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest.

At the scene, Hargrove reported he was home with the 3-month-old girl when he found her unresponsive.

Medics treated the infant on scene before taking her to an area hospital.

Police say the infant remained hospitalized until she died a month later on Oct. 8, and a death investigation was launched.

This month, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide with cause being complications of blunt force injury to the head.

A grandy jury subsequently returned indictments against Hargrove.

The identity of the infant is being withheld in accordance with Virginia Code § 19.2-11.2 which limits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us .

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website .