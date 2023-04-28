Arlington man charged with infant's death

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington man has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2022 infant death investigation.
Jerard Hargrove, 29, of Arlington, faces homicide and child abuse/neglect charges for his involvement in the death of a 3-month-old baby girl.
He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
On Sept. 1, 2022, at 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of South Frederick Street for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest.
At the scene, Hargrove reported he was home with the 3-month-old girl when he found her unresponsive.
Medics treated the infant on scene before taking her to an area hospital.
Police say the infant remained hospitalized until she died a month later on Oct. 8, and a death investigation was launched.
This month, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide with cause being complications of blunt force injury to the head.
A grandy jury subsequently returned indictments against Hargrove.
The identity of the infant is being withheld in accordance with Virginia Code § 19.2-11.2 which limits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.
Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.
WATCH NEXT:
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.