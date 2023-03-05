Parents charged with neglect, homicide after death of 17-year-old daughter

Cynthia Moore told police her daughter had Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes and had recently been diagnosed with COVID but hadn't seen a doctor in 2 years.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Nearly a year after a 17-year-old girl died, Montgomery County Police have charged her parents with neglect and homicide.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a home in the 9400 block of Quill Place in Montgomery Village on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Arriving officers spoke with the girl's parents, 40-year-old Cynthia Moore and her husband 45-year-old Dominique Moore.

Cynthia Moore told first responders their daughter had Multiple Sclerosis and diabetes and had recently been diagnosed with COVID. She claimed the 17-year-old was having trouble breathing and collapsed, adding that the girl had not seen a doctor in two years.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived to help but the teen died at the home.

Investigators claim the family had been living in squalor with six other minor children, ranging in age between 5 and 15 years old. The children were removed from the home due to its unsanitary conditions and placed in the care of Child Protective Services. Two of the Moores' adult children also lived in the home.

The body of the 17-year-old daughter was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy determined her death was a homicide.