Virginia man accused of grabbing infant from woman before driving off in her car

MANASSAS, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he grabbed an infant from a woman during an argument in a store before trying to hit the woman with a car in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the Gabe's in the 8300 block of Sudley Road just before 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they learned a 22-year-old woman got into an argument with a man inside the store when the man allegedly grabbed the woman's infant child and ran out of the store.

Investigators claim the man got into the victim's car with the unsecured child and reportedly drove toward the woman who was forced to jump out of the way in order to avoid being hit.

Officers began searching the area and found the man, later identified as Deyvon Marquette Newman, and took him into custody. The infant child was unharmed and turned over to a family member.

Police say Newman also struck the woman earlier in the day. The woman sustained minor injuries from the earlier incident, according to investigators.

Newman has been charged with felony child neglect, abduction, attempted malicious wounding, grand larceny, assault & battery, driving without a valid driver’s license, use of cellphone while operating a motor vehicle, transportation of unrestrained child.