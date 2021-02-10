One dead in Southwest DC shooting, police say

Investigators are on the lookout for a silver Honda sedan in connection with the shooting.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Southwest D.C. Friday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of Forrester Street Southwest, Metropolitan Police Department investigators say. Police said multiple people were shot, but have not yet provided details about how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries. The person who died has also not yet been identified.

MPD investigators say they are on the lookout for a silver Honda sedan that may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.