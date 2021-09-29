Prince William County Police say Kaylen Marie Main, 22, of Triangle, left a gun on the bed her daughter was sleeping on.

TRIANGLE, Va. — A two-year-old Northern Virginia girl is recovering after shooting herself with a gun her mother left on a bed, according to police.

Prince William County Police say the incident occurred around 4:30 pm Tuesday at the Townhouse at Dumfries apartment complex, on Route 1, in Triangle.

Authorities said Kaylen Main, 22, was cleaning a room in her apartment as her daughter slept in a nearby bed. They said after the little girl woke up from her nap, she proceeded to grab a loaded gun nearby and shoot herself in the lower body.

Zera Solomon lives near where the Mains’ apartment. She said she saw blood on the ground, in the complex, shortly after the incident.

“One of my friends told me [Main’s] car was parked right behind there and she was running with her hair all messed up, and there was blood, and then all of the sudden the cops came,” she said.

Prince William County Police said Main then drove to a nearby fire station with her daughter and another family member inside their car.

A member of the Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that Main took her child to their station located near the Townhouse complex on Route 1.

Police said the little girl was then taken to an area hospital where her wound was treated. She is expected to be okay.

“It is kind of sad because her daughter is really nice,” Solomon said.

Authorities ultimately charged Main with “felony child neglect” and “allowing children to access a firearm”.