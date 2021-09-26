Male victim shot with multiple wounds at Branch Avenue station bus stop

The bus loop is closed during the ongoing investigation, but there is no impact to Metrorail service.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A male victim has been shot and was transported to the hospital with multiple wounds on Sunday afternoon at the Branch Avenue metro bus bay, according to a WMATA official.

The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. WMATA confirmed that the bus loop is closed during the ongoing investigation, however, there is no impact to Metrorail service.

Police have not yet confirmed any identifying information about any victims or possible suspects, however, the WMATA official told WUSA9 that one suspect is in custody and a handgun has been recovered.