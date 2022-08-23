Father arrested for accidental shooting death of 1-year-old, police say

Police say the child died from an "accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound."

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy that happened in Southeast D.C. near the end of 2021.

The child, 18-month-old Legend Wheeler, died from an apparent "accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound" after he found the suspect's unsecured gun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

First responders arrived at the home on Chester Street where Legend unknowingly fired the gun just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021. The child was unresponsive when D.C. Fire and EMS took him to an area hospital, where he died.

Months later, police arrested 23-year-old JD Wheeler in connection to Legend's death. He has been charged with Second-Degree Murder. MPD has confirmed to WUSA9 that JD Wheeler is the boy's father.

Contractors were working on a home across the street and heard the cries for help following the shooting.

“We heard a gentleman run out the door saying, ‘my baby’s been shot someone call an ambulance,” recalled Brian Poling who spoke with WUA9 in November. “So I called the ambulance right away told them where to come.”

While Poling was on the phone, his coworker ran across the street to attempt CPR.

“This is something I’ll never forget until the day I die,” added Robbie Cumberland. “When I ran in there I was a little afraid for my life because I didn’t know what I was walking into but, I don’t mean to say too much, but when I walked through the door I saw the woman holding a lifeless baby but I wanted to do CPR and I saw the blood coming from his mouth and I started shaking.”