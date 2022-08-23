5-year-old dies from blunt force trauma in Capitol Heights, police say

Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma injuries in Capitol Heights, according to a medical examiner's report, and police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to a report of a child unresponsive at the 5100 block of Cumberland Street. When officers arrived, they found 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia conducted an autopsy, which determined the child's cause of death to be blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

All homicides in the town of Capitol Heights are investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Anyone who has information regarding the investigation should call PGPD detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.