2 hurt in Prince George's Co. shooting, police say

Police say two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting on Silver Hill Road near Silver Park Drive in Suitland.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Silver Hill Road near Silver Park Drive in Suitland around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found two men shot multiple times. Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The severity of their injuries, and their conditions at the hospital are not known at this time.

Multiple officers were at the shooting scene Tuesday, working to figure out exactly what happened and to determine a motive in the shooting.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or suspects in this case. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting should contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

