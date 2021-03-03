Burglary suspect falls out of Northwest DC apartment window and dies, police say

D.C. Police are still investigating this case, as it continues to remain under active investigation.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating after police say a man fell off a ledge in a Cleveland Park apartment building while trying to escape police pursuit and died.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., authorities responded to the 2501 Porter Apartment building in Northwest D.C. for the report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, police learned that a man had gained entry into two apartments in the building, both of which had people home at the time. In one of the offenses, police said the suspect sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment.

Police said the man attempted to escape by running to the roof of the building and hanging over the ledge. The man fell from the building and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating this case, as it continues to remain under active investigation. Anyone with information should call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.