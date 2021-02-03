'We're coming for you' | Moms demand answers on gun violence from DC leaders

Moms Demand Action's weeklong campaign to hold leaders accountable for DC violence

WASHINGTON — This week, Moms Demand Action is launching a nationwide campaign advocating for anti-violence and anti-gun measures in cities across the country.

Here in DC, advocates are meeting with more than 30 city leaders to get them to commit to better collaboration and more funding for anti-violence programs.”

“We do see situations involving violence where individuals have slipped through cracks. So, how do we serve more people within these programs? How do we train more violence interrupters?” said Lisa Gordon a licensed foster parent and leader with Moms Demand Action DC.

According to the latest stats from DC Police, 31 people have lost their lives to gun violence so far in 2021. That’s an 11% increase in the homicide rate from this time last year.

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George met with advocates via Zoom on Monday.

“I asked for 50% increase in the office of neighborhood safety engagement budget,” explained George. “I think everyone is committed to doing the work it’s a matter of best practices in getting that work done.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced a $15 Million investment to address the public health crisis that is taking the lives of so many Washingtonians.

An emergency operation center will be in Anacostia with a new Gun Violence Prevention Director leading the charge.

“We've got someone in place now to improve upon that communication to kind of, hopefully, get in those cracks and really seal them up,” said Gordon.

Gordon believes the new measures are a good first step, but advocates are still turning up the heat and pressuring city leaders to do the right thing. “You’re on our list now,” she said with a slight chuckle, “so, we’re coming for you.”