Montgomery County police need help finding person who attempted to steal a purse in Chick-fil-A

The incident happened Saturday morning in White Oak, police say. Video shows a person trying, but failing, to steal a Chick-fil-A customer's purse.

WHITE OAK, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery of a customer patronizing a White Oak Chick-fil-A.

MCPD released surveillance video from the Chick-fil-A located at the 12000 block of Tech Road showing a person in a black hooded sweatshirt grabbing another customer's purse.

According to a statement from police, officers from the Silver Spring district were dispatched to the Chick-fil-A Saturday around 8 a.m. after the robbery was reported. Investigators believe the suspect entered the restaurant and grabbed the purse from the customer.

The customer then chased the suspect, police say, and a recovered the purse. After the purse was recovered, police say the suspect kicked the customer in an attempt to get the purse back.



According to investigators, the customer held onto the purse, and the suspect ultimately gave up and left the fast food joint.

MCPD described the suspect seen in the video as "black and possibly male or female, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, around 140 pounds, wearing a black vest with white fur, and a black hoodie underneath."

Police also say the suspect "wore black pants and black and white Jordan sneakers."