$22,500 reward offered as authorities search for suspect seen on video violently abusing dog in Southeast DC

A reward of more than $22,000 is on the table for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person caught on camera slamming a dog on the sidewalk before kicking and dragging the animal away.

Multiple Ring videos show the incident, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Pomeroy Road SE. One of the Ring videos was posted on the Neighbors Ring app and sparked outrage online. As of 6 p.m. Monday, the video had more than 1,400 views and dozens of comments.

According to a release from the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA), international bestselling author Don Winslow has offered a $20,000 reward in addition to HRA's reward of $2,500 to help find the person responsible.

Investigators with HRA are asking for Southeast residents who have doorbell or surveillance cameras and live in the following areas to review their footage from 6 - 8 a.m. on Monday, March 28:

Pomeroy Rd.

Sheridan Rd.

Elvans Rd.

Morris Rd.

Stanton Rd.

Maple View Pl.

Mount View Pl.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call HRA at (202) 723-5730.

“As a humane community we can have zero tolerance for despicable violence toward animals, and we intend to fight cruelty wherever it exists,” said Lisa LaFontaine, President and CEO of the Humane Rescue Alliance. “Our officers rely on your tips to rescue vulnerable animals and stop the cycle of cruelty and violence. We ask anyone who has information about this case to please come forward as soon as possible, and hope this reward helps. We won’t rest until the suspect is apprehended and the dog is safely in our care.”