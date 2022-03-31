x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

DC Police are searching for these 3 men wanted for armed carjacking

Metropolitan Police are looking to identify these three individuals in connection to an armed carjacking.
Credit: MPD

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for assistance in identifying three men in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Southwest, D.C. 

A representative with the Metropolitan Police Department said the offense occurred Thursday, March 24 around 8:09 p.m. on the 300 block of M Street, SW. According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when three men approached them, forced them out of the car and hit them with a gun. 

Police said the three suspects then ran away. They were captured on video by a nearby surveillance camera. The investigation is ongoing. 

DC Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for committing this crime. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident are asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 5041.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after armed carjacking of mother and baby leaves NE DC community on edge

RELATED: Police arrest teen in connection with $100,000 DC eyeglass store robbery that involved multiple suspects

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

DC Police on high alert after series of flash mob robberies