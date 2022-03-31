DC Police are searching for these 3 men wanted for armed carjacking

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for assistance in identifying three men in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Southwest, D.C.
A representative with the Metropolitan Police Department said the offense occurred Thursday, March 24 around 8:09 p.m. on the 300 block of M Street, SW. According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when three men approached them, forced them out of the car and hit them with a gun.
Police said the three suspects then ran away. They were captured on video by a nearby surveillance camera. The investigation is ongoing.
DC Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for committing this crime. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident are asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 5041.
