DC Police are searching for these 3 men wanted for armed carjacking

Metropolitan Police are looking to identify these three individuals in connection to an armed carjacking.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for assistance in identifying three men in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Southwest, D.C.

A representative with the Metropolitan Police Department said the offense occurred Thursday, March 24 around 8:09 p.m. on the 300 block of M Street, SW. According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when three men approached them, forced them out of the car and hit them with a gun.

Police said the three suspects then ran away. They were captured on video by a nearby surveillance camera. The investigation is ongoing.