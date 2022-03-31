MPD Commander Bedlion said four suspects, believed to be between ages 17-25, showed up at the corner of 11th & H Streets NW in a stolen car and robbed Arc’teryx.

WASHINGTON — Arc’teryx, an outdoor clothing and equipment store, in downtown D.C., was targeted by a flash mob for the second time in three weeks, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion said four suspects, believed to be between the ages of 17 and 25, showed up at the corner 11th and H Streets Northwest in a stolen car. Bedlion said they then entered the store and stole $8,000 worth of clothes.

“The common denominator is that there's intimidation involved,” he said. “In this particular scenario, all four suspects came in very abruptly. One of them was holding their waistband, as if they had a weapon, no weapon was observed. Let me emphasize, that no weapon was found.”

Bedlion said the suspects then fled the area in the car.

Police tried to stop them during a traffic stop, but the group ultimately continued past their cruisers. Bedlion said the group later crashed the car on the 700 block of K Street Northwest. Three of the suspects got away.

However, police were ultimately able to recover all the clothes and arrest a 17-year-old Maryland boy on a robbery charge.

“We are looking at at least one additional case this same vehicle was involved in and we're looking at others as well,” Bedlion said. “So, we're piecing that together.”

'Intimidation' | MPD Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion says 4 people stole clothes from Arc'teryx at 11th & H at 11a. A 17yo, from MD, was caught. MPD says same store targeted on 3/8. Bedlion adds this case may be connected to Georgetown flash mob theft 3/28: https://t.co/hVv5zytGrG (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/f8VlFiDMtT — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 30, 2022

MPD said four people also stole an estimated $10,000 dollars worth of items from Arc’teryx on March 8. Bedlion said it is possible the same crew that robbed that store Wednesday may have also robbed Atmos clothing store, in a similar fashion, Monday.

Witnesses said they saw 7 to 12 people enter that store on M Street, in Georgetown, before leaving hastily with arms full of clothes.

Other flash mobs have been recorded on surveillance cameras in D.C. recently too.

In January, five suspects entered Moncler clothing store, in CityCenter DC, stole clothes, and assaulted an employee, according to MPD. In March, a group of people stole clothes from the Lululemon, in D.C.’s Navy Yard, two days in a row.

“The retail challenge is an area where we're trying to emphasize our visibility,” Bedlion said.

Gerren Price, acting president and CEO of the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, said it is disappointing that groups are targeting downtown businesses for criminal activity.