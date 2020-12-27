Montgomery County police seek suspect in sexual assault on pedestrian bridge

Police say a woman reported the assault on a bridge over the Capitol Beltway on Monday afternoon.

BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect in a reported attempted sexual assault Monday night on a pedestrian bridge over the Capital Beltway.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Special Victims Investigation Division say they received a report from a woman who says she was walking on the bridge over the Beltway that connects Fleming Avenue and Montgomery Road when she was attacked by an unknown man.

The woman said as she approached the bridge, she heard someone jogging. She turned around and saw a male jogging, and so continued walking. She told police she was then suddenly tackled to the ground by the suspect, who attempted to sexually assault her. The woman said she fought the man and he ran off as she called 911.

The suspect is described as a male with an accent.