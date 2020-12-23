WUSA9 discovers the most popular products at each of the county's 26 liquor stores. Find them using our interactive map.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Business is booming in 2020 for Montgomery County's 26 Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) consumer stores.

Information provided to WUSA9 reveals Montgomery County ABS stores sold $11 million more in liquor, wine and beer between March and November 2020 than during the same time period in 2019.

The sales figures show that liquor sales increased by just over $8 million, wine sales increased by more than $846,000 and beer sales increased by just over $743,000.

"It’s important to remember that retail sales comparisons from last year are not apples to apples," Emily DeTitta, marketing manager for Montgomery County ABS, said.

Clarksburg Village saw the largest sales growth of all 26 Montgomery County Alcohol (ABS) consumer stores.

24.37% higher than 2019.

Potomac a close second at 23.77%

Montrose store (Rockville) posted highest 2020 sales.

$8.5 million.

Beginning in March when restrictions began due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montgomery County's ABS stores reduced operating days and hours. The stores only opened six days a week as opposed to seven and the hours changed from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. to noon -7 p.m.

Several stores were forced to close temporarily due to positive coronavirus tests among employees. You can see the list HERE.

Additionally, the Cabin John ABS store location was closed from March 19 through June 22 because of a state mandate that closed all indoor malls.

The most recent ABS store opened in Poolesville in May of 2020, so there is no information comparing sales from the previous year.

Scroll down to see the top five most popular items sold at each Montgomery County ABS store or use our interactive map. The map includes sales figures for 2019 vs 2020.

The Clarksburg Village ABS store saw the largest sales increase of all the 26 locations. Sales grew 24.37% in Clarksburg versus the store with the second-highest growth in Potomac at 23.77%. The sales data provided to WUSA9 encompassed all sales between March and November of 2019 and 2020.

Montgomery County ABS is also the distributor of alcohol for Montgomery County's licensed businesses. Those sales figures are not factored into any of the information provided in this story.

The Montrose store location in Rockville posted the highest total sales with $8.5 million. The Westwood store in Bethesda had the second-highest sales total with just over $8 million.

Potomac had the highest increase in liquor sales (29.59%) over Clarksburg Village (25.41%) and Aspen Hill (19.3%)

The Cloverly store in Silver Spring saw the largest increase in wine sales (23.29%) followed by Aspen Hill and Potomac (both 16.83%)

Aspen Hill by far saw the largest increase in beer sales (46.86%) followed by Silver Spring (23.96%) and Potomac (23.14%)

Not factored into the sales figures is the 'Whiskey Rocks' event held in January by Montgomery County ABS at the Clarksburg Village location which saw people line up around the building in the cold to buy rare whiskey varieties.

"Due to a targeted marketing campaign and retail push over the last year, Maryland Made product sales in ABS stores have grown substantially," Detitta said.

Montgomery County ABS partnered with the Maryland Distillers Guild to promote Maryland spirits through the month of November 2020.

That partnership and promotion saw a 288% increase in Maryland spirit sales over 2019, according to DeTitta.

Below are the top five selling items at each of Montgomery County's 26 consumer stores.

Aspen Hill

Corona Extra 12 case bottles

Heineken 12 case bottles

Yuengling Lager 12 case bottles

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 1.75L

Burtonsville

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

La Marca Prosecco 750ML

Cabin John

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Kendall Jackson RS Chardonnay 750ML

Clarksburg Village

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Corona Extra 12Case Bottles

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Heineken 12 case bottles

Smirnoff Vodka 80 1.75L

Cloverly

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Kendall Jackson RS Chardonnay 750ML

Darnestown

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Hennessy VS 750ML

Downtown Rockville

Corona Extra 12 case bottles

Heineken 12 case bottles

Yuengling Lager 12 case bottles

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 1.75L

Fallsgrove

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Kendall Jackson RS Chardonnay 750ML

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Flower Ave.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman Vodka 1.75L

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Kendall Jackson RS Chardonnay 750ML

Goshen Crossing

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Hennessy VS 750ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Hampden Lane

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1L

Kensington

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

La Marca Prosecco 750ML

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1L

Apothic California Red Blend 750ML

King Farm

Corona Extra 12 case bottles

Yuengling Lager 12 case bottles

Heineken 12 case bottles

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 1.75L

Kingsview

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Hennessy VS 750ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Leisure World

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Montrose

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

La Marca Prosecco 750ML

Svedka Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Vodka 1L

Muddy Branch

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

La Marca Prosecco 750ML

Kendall Jackson RS Chardonnay 750ML

Apothic California Red Blend 750ML

Olney

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Hennessy VS 750ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Poolesville

Smirnoff Vodka 80 1.75L

Burnette’s Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Skyy Vodka 1.75L

Bacardi White Rum 1.75L

Potomac

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

La Marca Prosecco 750ML

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Seneca Meadows

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Corona Extra 12 case bottles

Apothic California Red Blend 750ML

Sutter Home Chardonnay 187ML

Silver Spring

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Hennessy VS 750ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Walnut Hill

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Hennessy VS 750ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

La Marca Prosecco 750ML

Westwood

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Hennessy VS 750ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

Wheaton

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 1.75L

Tito’s Handmade Vodka 750ML

Smirnoff Vodka 80 375ML

Hennessy VS 750ML

Bowman’s Vodka 1.75L

White Oak