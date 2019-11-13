ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Rockville City Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

Lemlem Earley was last seen leaving her house in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue between 7 and 7:30 a.m. She attends Julius West Middle School, but never made it to the school. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Earley is described as a 5-foot-4 girl who weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl should contact Lt. Jan Seilhamer at the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8900.

There are currently 210 active missing persons reports in Maryland.

Montgomery County is also investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Gaithersburg on Saturday.

Authorities said they were called to a paved footpath on Longdraft Road near Clopper Lake around 6:32 p.m. The investigation by detectives determined that the woman was on the path when the suspect pulled her into the woods, sexually assaulted her and then fled.

A witness who was on the path heard the victim scream and came to her aid. The suspect is described as a 30-year-old black male around 6-feet tall, wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatpants and sweatshirt, and white shoes. He is also described as having a large scar on his face going from his upper cheekbone to his mouth.

Police are urging anyone who has any information about the suspect or the assault to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

