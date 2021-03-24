19-year-old charged with murder of missing Frederick teen, sheriff's office says

Joshua David Eckenrode was arrested and charged with the murder of Curtis Smith.

FREDERICK, Md. — A missing 19-year-old was found dead in Frederick, Maryland, and authorities have arrested and charged another teenager with murder following a suspicious death investigation.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday that Curtis Mason Smith was found dead in a car in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Smith was reported missing by his family on Friday, March 19.

Frederick County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Todd Wivell said Monday in a release that Smith's death is suspicious and that detectives with the sheriff's office will conduct a full investigation.

Wivell said the investigation concluded Wednesday following multiple witness interviews and search and seizure warrants. Frederick County detectives arrested 19-year-old Joshua David Eckenrode and charged him in Smith's murder.

Eckenrode was also charged for the use of a firearm in a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office.

“Our detectives and deputies, along with officers from the Frederick Police Department, have been working around the clock to solve this murder,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations commander. “These professionals worked every lead, tip, and call they received and through their investigative efforts this person was quickly identified and detained.”

Wivell said the sheriff's office gathered search warrants for two houses where Eckenrode was known to stay. In searching those homes, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office found several weapons and explosive materials. The sheriff's office worked with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to render the devices safe and there is no threat to the community, Wivell said in a release.

Detectives initially held Eckenrode on charges of possession of explosive material and weapons, but continued to gather evidence during the investigation, eventually charging the 19-year-old with first-degree murder.

Wivell did not offer details about a potential motive for the killing.