Missing Frederick teen's death called suspicious, police investigating

FREDERICK, Md. — A missing 19-year-old was found dead in Frederick, Maryland, and authorities are investigating the death as suspicious.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday that Curtis Mason Smith was found dead in a car in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Smith was reported missing by his family on Friday, March 19.

Frederick County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Todd Wivell said Monday in a release that Smith's death is suspicious and that detectives with the sheriff's office will conduct a full investigation.

Wivell did not specify why the death was thought to be suspicious. Information about how Smith died has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have any information to get in touch with them. If you have any information that could help in this case, please contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case # 21-025637.