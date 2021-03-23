Deputies searching for missing mother, son

Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding Ashlea and Cooper Luecke.

FREDERICK, Md. — A mother and her 2-year-old son are missing in Frederick County and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding them.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a release that 33-year-old Ashlea Luecke and her son Cooper were last seen on Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m. near the 5000 block of Merganser Court in Ballenger Creek in Frederick County.

Ashlea Luecke is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has heart and spades tattoos on her wrists.

Cooper is described as approximately 3 feet tall and 35 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ashlea was last seen wearing a blue and orange, short-sleeve, Texas Longhorns basketball shirt and black pants, possibly yoga style, the sheriff's office said. It's not known what Cooper was last wearing.

Ashlea could be driving a silver 2017 Toyota RAV4, bearing Maryland registration 28579CH,according to the sheriff's office.