Deputies searching for missing mother, son

FREDERICK, Md. — A mother and her 2-year-old son are missing in Frederick County and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding them.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a release that 33-year-old Ashlea Luecke and her son Cooper were last seen on Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m. near the 5000 block of Merganser Court in Ballenger Creek in Frederick County.
Ashlea Luecke is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has heart and spades tattoos on her wrists.
Cooper is described as approximately 3 feet tall and 35 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Ashlea was last seen wearing a blue and orange, short-sleeve, Texas Longhorns basketball shirt and black pants, possibly yoga style, the sheriff's office said. It's not known what Cooper was last wearing.
Ashlea could be driving a silver 2017 Toyota RAV4, bearing Maryland registration 28579CH,according to the sheriff's office.
If you have seen this missing woman or her son, or have any information that could help, contact FCSO Detective Jennifer Skelley at 301-600-4017 or the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case numbers 21-025973 and 21-025994.