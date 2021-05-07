MISSING: 2-month-old critically missing from Northeast DC. Have you seen him?

Kyon Jones was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a critically missing 2-month-old baby who was last seen Friday evening.

Kyon Jones was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast on Wednesday, May 5.

Kyon is described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing is unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information should call contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.

