x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Missing

MISSING: 2-month-old critically missing from Northeast DC. Have you seen him?

Kyon Jones was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police.
Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a critically missing 2-month-old baby who was last seen Friday evening.

Kyon Jones was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast on Wednesday, May 5.

Kyon is described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing is unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information should call contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

RELATED: FOUND: Missing 2-year-old boy abducted from Giles County found safe

RELATED: FOUND: Missing 13 and 6-year-old boys last seen in Northeast found by DC Police

RELATED: Police searching for missing 26-year-old Rockville woman

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.