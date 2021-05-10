Missing DC 2-month-old being looked for at landfill east of Richmond, sheriff's office says

Kyon Jones was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — The Charles City County Sheriff's Department said Monday afternoon that it is helping the Metropolitan Police Department with its search of 2-month-old Kyon Jones, who went missing last week in Northeast D.C.

The CCCSO said it is searching the Waste Management Landfill in its jurisdiction as part of that search, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Charles City County is located 45 minutes east of Richmond.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police. Details on why the Metropolitan Police Department believes Jones may be in Charles City County are not fully known at this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department suspects foul play in the disappearance of the baby boy, and his mother is believed to be involved, according to sources who spoke with WUSA9's Lesli Foster over the weekend.

Even with the latest developments of a search in Charles City County, MPD is still asking people in the area to look out for the infant.

Kyon is described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said his clothing is unknown at this time. He was announced missing by MPD on Friday.

“I would describe it as an urgent matter,” missing person’s activist Henderson Long said. “I would describe it as a matter that needs the community’s attention. If anybody knows of the whereabouts of this 2-month-old we encourage them to dial MPD’s command information center at 727-9099 or text anonymously to 50411.”

Long is the founder of D.C.’s Missing Voice. He spent Sunday evening putting flyers with Kyon Jones’ face on it into people’s hands.

“He’s not like me and you,” Long said. “We can take care of ourselves and we can ask for help. A 2-month-old is totally dependent on their surroundings. So, given those facts the little bit that I do know we have to get out and have to do something and keep the community at a high level of awareness because you never know who may know something and come forward.”

Neighbors told WUSA9 police scoured the area looking for the baby Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, an MPD cruiser appeared to keep watch in the apartment complex parking lot.