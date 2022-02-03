Racist threats against MCPS students circulate on social media Thursday

Social media posts circulated Thursday evening containing racist and antisemitic threats against Montgomery County schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public School said in a letter to families Thursday evening that threats popping up against schools are considered "low level" by police.

The letter says school officials and Montgomery County Police Department were "made aware of a number of online threats" made against schools in the county. MCPS says the posts are similar in style and "mention a school shooting intended for Friday, Feb. 4 and include racial and hateful comments."

WUSA9 was emailed two screenshots of Instagram story messages that MCPS was reviewing. The posts contained racist, antisemitic and violent threats and mentioned Wheaton High School.

School officials asked the community not to share any threatening post but report it to law enforcement.

MCPS and MC Police have been made aware of online threats being made toward schools in MCPS. Police have investigated and determined the validity of these threats to be low-level. We will continue to monitor social media and ask that you do not share these threats online. — MCPS (@MCPS) February 4, 2022

"MCPS and MCPD will continue to monitor social media and will actively investigate any specific threat in our community," the letter says. "Montgomery County Police have committed to having officers ensure that schools are part of regular patrols on Friday."

These threats come almost two weeks since a shooting at Magruder High School in Derwood left a student hospitalized in critical condition.

"If you or your child becomes aware of a student who has a weapon or is planning to hurt themselves or others, please immediately contact the local police and the school administration," the letter says.