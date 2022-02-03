17-year-old charged for threatening to blow up Charles Co. school

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old boy was charged with threats of mass violence after an investigation found that he had made threats to blow up a school on social media.
Last month, students from St. Charles High School reported posts from two separate Instagram accounts threatening to blow up a school while displaying a photograph of a handgun.
At the time of the notification to officers, the students did not know who owned the accounts because the accounts had been disabled.
Through an investigation by Charles County Sheriff's Office detectives and the Charles County Sheriff's Office Homeland Security and Intelligence Section, a 17-year-old student was identified as the suspect and on February 2, the student was charged with making threats of mass violence. Investigators say the gun shown in the Instagram post was a photo the student obtained from the internet.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office reminds parents to talk to their kids about the proper use of social media and the internet, and the consequences of making threats of violence.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. J. Long at 301-609-6562. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305.
