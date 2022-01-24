'He's a danger to this community' | Magruder High School shooting suspect held without bond

The school was in lockdown for several hours after a 17-year-old student shot his 15-year-old classmate, according to Montgomery County Police Department.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — *Editor's Note: WUSA9's policy is not to name juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as an adult, as is the case here.

A 17-year-old student at Colonel Magruder High School is now being held without bond in a juvenile facility after a 15-year-old sophomore was found shot in the school bathroom Friday.

The Derwood high school was on lockdown for several hours Friday afternoon as school leaders and police investigated the situation. Steven Alston Jr. was discovered around 3 p.m. alone in a classroom by police. He was taken into police custody and charged in the shooting.

At Monday's bond hearing, a prosecutor said Alston went to the bathroom planning a confrontation and pointed a gun right at a victim’s head. The victim then tried to push the gun away and he was shot in the pelvis, the prosecutor detailed. The prosecutor alleged Alston dismantled the gun and went to class.

A privately manufactured firearm, also known as a ghost gun, was found inside the school, police said. Allegedly, Alston had a gun magazine with 9 rounds in it when found by police. The public defender argued during the Monday hearing for the teen suspect to be allowed to stay with his mother under 24-hour home detention due to his age, and lack of a record.

The judge, Zuberi Williams, rejected the argument.

"He's a danger to this community," the prosecutor said.

Alston is being charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The 10th grader who was shot is still hospitalized in critical condition. As of Saturday morning, the student was out of surgery and expected to survive the shooting, according to Montgomery County Officer Carlos Cortes.