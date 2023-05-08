Shooting in SE DC leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

"Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating," said Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith as she addressed the public Saturday night.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people were killed and two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday evening.

At 8 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the sounds of gunshots in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road.

At the scene, officers located five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified four of the victims as men and one of the victim as a woman.

Police say three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

"Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening. Please reach out and provide us with any information that you can in order to ensure our citizens and residents are safe in their communities."

Smith says the investigation is still in the early stages.

Officers were in the area when they originally heard gunshots.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

