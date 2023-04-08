Shooting in Prince George's Co. stemmed from a fight over a stolen car

The shooter has been identified as a former officer with the Prince George's County Police Department.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County on Saturday.

Investigators say preliminarily it is believed the shooting stemmed from a confrontation over a stolen car.

The man shot is suffering from critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man who fired the gun remained on scene after the shooting and is uninjured.

Officers recovered two firearms at the scene.

So far, no charges have been brought against the man who fired his weapon.

He has since been identified as a former officer with the Prince George's County Police Department.

Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with more information is urged to call investigators at 1-866-411-TIPS.

