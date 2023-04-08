Shooting in Prince George's Co. stemmed from a fight over a stolen car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County on Saturday.
Investigators say preliminarily it is believed the shooting stemmed from a confrontation over a stolen car.
The man shot is suffering from critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man who fired the gun remained on scene after the shooting and is uninjured.
Officers recovered two firearms at the scene.
So far, no charges have been brought against the man who fired his weapon.
He has since been identified as a former officer with the Prince George's County Police Department.
Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with more information is urged to call investigators at 1-866-411-TIPS.
WATCH NEXT:
Two men are dead after a shooting in Adams Morgan, and a third man is fighting for his life at the hospital. Police are still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting Saturday morning.
Officers arrived at the 2500 block of Ontario Road Northwest around 1 a.m. Neighbors said they heard gunshots and saw people start running away.
When police arrived, they found three men on the scene with gunshot wounds, all suffering severe injuries. Two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third man was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.