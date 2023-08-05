Temple Hills man shot, killed in NE DC

The victim in this shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Vincent Harvey of Temple Hills, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway in Northeast D.C. after a man was shot and killed on Friday evening.

At 6:02 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Division Avenue in Northeast for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the victim to an area hospital for treatment, where the man later died due to his injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in this shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

