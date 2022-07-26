Maryland couple charged in connection to death of 5-year-old boy

Some of the charges, in this case, include rape, assault, sex and child abuse.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This story contains details that readers may find upsetting.

Officials say a 5-year-old boy is dead in Washington County, Maryland after officers found him unconscious at a home on White Pine Dr in Hagerstown.

Officers were called to the home on July 22 just after 2:30 p.m. and found the unresponsive child. Officials then contacted the emergency service providers to provide life-saving measures.

The boy was transported to Meritus Medical Center and later Children's National Hospital in D.C., officials said. The child was pronounced dead at the D.C. hospital and has been taken for an autopsy to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in D.C.

Investigators claim two additional children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were also at the home as well. The 2-year-old child was taken to the Children's National Hospital and was later released. Both children are now in the custody of the Washington County Department of Social Services, according to officials.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Timothy Haselden and charged him with Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13, Rape 1st Degree, Rape 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian, Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury, Neglect of a minor and Sex Abuse of a Minor.

On Monday, officers arrested the child's mother, 30-year-old Catherine Thrasher. She has been charged with Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13, Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury, Sex Abuse of a Minor, Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian, and Neglect of a minor.

Officials say that Haselden is the boyfriend of the children's mother. Both Haselden and Thrasher are being held in the Washington County Sheriff's Office Detention Center and are being held without bond. Officials add that the charges for Haselden and Thrasher are currently for the incident surrounding the 5-year-old child.