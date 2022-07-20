Sheriff's deputy serving a warrant shoots, kills man in Gaithersburg, officials say

A second man trying to assist the suspect in surrendering was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning by officers attempting to serve a warrant in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's office.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), under the direction of the U.S. Marshall's Service, responded to Garth Terrace off Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg around 9:30 a.m. to serve a warrant stemming from a home invasion incident in 2020, according to Sheriff Darren Popkin. When task force members, including Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies, approached the door, the man, who police say had a large knife, attempted to flee. Popkin said he climbed out of a window and moved toward a deputy in "an aggressive manner" with the knife. After a taser failed to stop him, a deputy fired his gun, hitting and killing the suspect.

"The suspect came out of that window brandishing the knife and was heading right towards the sheriff's deputy and others," Popkin said. "They tried to retreat, they tried to make space -- that's what they are taught in training is to try to make space and time. But unfortunately, that distance was closing quickly. They tried to use a taser, that didn't work. He got so close that unfortunately, to maintain life and safety of the people around was to, unfortunately, use deadly force."

A second man who Popkin said was trying to assist the suspect in surrendering was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting; he was treated and released.

Popkin said the man killed was wanted on a Montgomery County Circuit Court warrant charging home invasion. He failed to appear in May 2022 and was arrested, and released. He failed to appear again when he was due back in court in mid-July. At that time, the warrant was turned over to CARFTF.

The task force members do not wear bodyworn cameras, Popkin said, so there will be no ability to review bodycam footage. Popkin said his department is speaking to multiple witnesses. Between six to 10 marshals and other law enforcement members of CARFTF were on scene, according to Popkin.

Popkin did not name either the deceased man or the deputy who fired his gun. He said the deputy has been with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department for eight years, and on CARFTF for several years.