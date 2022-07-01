Man arrested by US Marshals for sex offense with minor in Frederick

The suspect was located miles away in Hagerstown, Maryland.

A 34-year-old man accused of a sex offense with a minor in Frederick was arrested by US Marshals Thursday.

The Frederick Police Department initiated an investigation into the possible crime after receiving notification in late May 2022.

With the help of Child Protective Services, the police department was able to identify the suspect as Robert Babco Jr. A warrant for Babco charging him with sex abuse of a minor was then issued for his arrest, police said.

Detectives located Babco in the downtown area of Frederick on June 27 and attempted to arrest him. But, the suspect fled the area in his vehicle.

Detectives could not pursue him due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

The police department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Region Fugitive Task Force and on Thursday Babco was located at a hotel in Hagerstown, Maryland. The U.S. Marshals then arrested him.