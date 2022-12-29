DC Police ask for public's help finding 4 homicide suspects

In one of the cases, officials are offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was joined by the U.S. Marshalls at a press conference Thursday to ask for the public's help finding four suspects wanted in connection to multiple homicides through D.C.

The first case discussed at the press conference was the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf.

Police say Wolf was shot on August 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place in Southeast D.C. He was taken to the hospital for help but was later pronounced dead due to his injuries. Wolf was at work, installing solar panels when he was shot to death.

Officers have named 27-year-old Avery Miler as a suspect in Wolf's death. When someone reported seeing Miler in Northeast a month after the shooting, police arrived to investigate. Detectives claim when officers arrived, Miler took out a handgun and fired at officers before running away.

No officers were injured in the incident. A joint effort between MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, the US Marshalls and the FBI is offering a total combined possible reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Miler.

Miler is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder While Armed.

Officers also asked for the public's help finding 26-year-old Deonte Patterson in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old D.C. man.

On Aug. 23, 2021, police were called to the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest for a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi with a gunshot wound. Al-Mahdi died at the hospital.

Police continue to search for Patterson more than a year after the deadly shooting. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.



The third homicide police are asking for the public's help with is the shooting of 17-year-old Samuel Hernandez of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Officers received word of a shooting in the 200 block of Allison Street on Dec. 20, 2021, just before 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Hernandez shot to death. DC Fire and EMS arrived to help, but pronounced the 17-year-old dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have named 19-year-old Herson Guzman as a suspect in Hernandez's death. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.



The final homicide police spoke about during the afternoon press conference was the August 2022 shooting death of 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring, Maryland.

The deadly shooting was reported on Aug. 23 around 8:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

Officers have named 24-year-old Dwayne Brooks, Jr. as a suspect in this case. He is wanted for First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on any of the cases above is asked to contact detectives at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.

