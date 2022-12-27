How police in Fairfax County can now do blood transfusions in the field

New technology purchased by Fairfax County Police allows them to do blood transfusions away from a hospital, which could save lives.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When tragedy strikes at a crime scene, or when there's a bad crash on the highway, seconds count. That's why the new technology being used by Fairfax County Police may be able to save lives.

"I think this is a game changer," said Officer Eric Acevedo from Fairfax County Police.

The device is a heating mechanism that allows officers to do blood transfusions in the field. This allows them to treat patients faster than if they needed to wait until they reached an ambulance or hospital.

This technique, commonly used by the military, is increasingly being used by first responders. While many EMS crews are now equipped with the technology, Fairfax County is one of the first police agencies to carry the device.

“When we think about rates of morbidity and mortality," said Acevedo. "What they really need is what they’re losing, which is whole blood.”

In May, these portable kits were brought on to their county helicopter. Starting this month, they were also given to medical officers like Acevedo, who travel with their tactical units, which respond to serious incidents like barricades or mass shootings.

"When we’re talking about active violence situations," said Dr. Kari Scantlebury, the Medical Director at Fairfax County. "Having our Tactical Medics carrying whole blood could literally be the difference between life and death in that scenario.”

The county has three of these kits, costing about $2,000 each. Since they were purchased in May, they’ve been used six times to help patients.