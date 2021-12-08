Man killed in Southeast DC shooting

No suspect information has been released.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of G Street just after 5:15 p.m.

Officers were called to the area after people reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kenneth Jenkins, who had been shot.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and attempted to help Jenkins but police say he died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099. D.C. Police currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in the District. Tips can be submitted anonymously by sending a text to 50411.

