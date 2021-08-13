3 people shot within an hour in DC, police say

Police are still investigating two shootings that hurt three people.

WASHINGTON — Three people were shot in D.C. within an hour Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

D.C. officers first responded to a shooting reported in the 3200 block of G Street in Southeast just before 6 a.m. in D.C.'s 6th District. A man was found unconscious and not breathing and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a tweet.

About 30 minutes later, around 6:20 a.m., MPD's 3rd District Watch Commander reported officers were investigating a double shooting in the 1200 block of M Street Northwest. Two men were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Police asked people to be on the lookout for a grey Nissan van heading northbound on 12th Street Northwest. The area of 12th Street and M Street was closed early Friday for the investigation.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened in each case. No arrests have been made in either shooting. No other details were immediately available.