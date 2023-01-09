Man charged with murder after shooting and killing roommate during argument in Dumfries, police say

Derrick Lanell Jordan, 43, was killed after an altercation with his roommate in a parked car

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Prince William County police are investigating after a man shot and killed his roommate in Dumfries on Saturday afternoon, according to the agency.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 17200 block of Richmond Highway Saturday around 1:41 pm.

Upon arrival, police found Derrick Jordan, 43, suffering from gunshot wounds. Responding officers provided first aid to the victim, who was eventually transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Police say Jordan and his roommate, Brandon Edwards, 34, of Dumfries, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated inside the car. Edwards allegedly shot Jordan multiple times inside the vehicle, before getting out and firing again toward the driver's seat where Jordan was sitting.

Edwards then fled the area to D.C., according to police, where he contacted the Metropolitan Police Department and turned himself in 'without incident'.

Brandon Edwards was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police say. A court date is pending.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

WATCH NEXT:

A man is facing charges after police say he killed his wife and son and shot a third person leading to an hours-long barricade situation in Fort Washington Thursday evening.