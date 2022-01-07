Federal agencies collaborate with local police to take down violent crime ring

16 men have been arrested in connection to armed robberies and carjackings throughout the East Coast.

WASHINGTON — After almost two years, more than a dozen DMV residents have been charged in connection to a violent crime ring.

Eight were already in custody, and the FBI arrested an additional eight men Wednesday morning in connection to multiple armed carjackings, armed robberies, and money laundering incidents throughout Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

According to the indictment, Trevor Wright, also known as “Taliban Glizzy," led the group in multiple armed robberies from Jan. 7, 2022 through January of this year. The group specifically targeted jewelry stores owned by Asian Americans. Many of those businesses are family owned and operated, and suffered huge losses from these robberies.

Disguised in dark clothing, masks, and gloves, armed with a gun, one or more of the defendants used various vehicles, including stolen vehicles, to commit and flee from the robberies, including:

The now unsealed indictment alleges that between Sept. 11, 2022 and Oct. 22, 2022, one of the defendants, William Hunter, conspired to commit carjackings with other group members. Allegedly, using stolen cars to get to-and-from the robberies.

“This indictment alleges a conspiracy to engage in a violent armed robbery spree involving commercial establishments throughout the Eastern Seaboard,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves.

Here's who was indicted in this case:

Andrew Smith aka “Drewso” or “Drew," 29, Maryland

Antonio Tate, aka “Motion” or “T-Motion," 20, Washington, D.C.

Avery Fuller, aka “Ace,” “Fully,” or “Fully Ace," 28, Washington, D.C.

Davon Johnson, aka “Yb," 30, Washington, D.C.

Decarlos Hill, aka “Los," 29, Maryland

Delonte Martin, aka “DD," 25, Washington, D.C.

Franklin Hunter, aka “Gino," 29, Washington, D.C.

Hesham Gomaa, 45, Virginia

Jameise Christian, aka “Safe Play," “Safety,” or “Safe,” 32, Washington, D.C.

Jaylaun Brown, aka “Lil Launy," 21, Washington, D.C.

Keith McDuffie, 26, California

Robert Sheffield, aka “Real Lifaa," 32, Washington, D.C.

Timothy Conrad, aka “Twin," 32, Washington, D.C.

Trevor Wright, aka “Taliban Glizzy," 32, Washington, D.C.

William Hunter, aka “Ill Will,” 28, Washington, D.C.

Lamont Marable, 27, Washington, D.C.

The document also states that Wright, Hunter, Avery Fuller, and Franklin Hunter were making profits from the robberies. Officials recovered $50,000 inside of a safe and multiple guns inside one of the defendants home.

Multiple agencies across the Eastern Seaboard assisted in the takedown of the crew. The agencies included Washington’s FBI and ATF’s division, Metropolitan Police Department, Falls Church Police department, and Fairfax County Police department.

“For the past 20 months, the FBI worked with our partners across state lines to connect the defendants to these heists. Today's indictment is a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the commitment we all share to eradicating violent crime.” said Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg.