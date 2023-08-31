Virginia man charged with sexual battery accused of attacking 12-year-old girls walking to school in 2022

The suspect previously served one month in prison for attacking women in Henrico Co. in 2022.

TRIANGLE, Va. — A man accused of sexually assaulting random women in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties is now facing even more charges after police say he is responsible for attacking two 12-year-old girls in May 2022.

(Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 11, 2022)

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle, Virginia, for a reported assault just before 8 a.m. on May 10, 2022.

A 12-year-old girl told investigators she was walking to school near Graham Park Road when a man began following her. The man reportedly grabbed the girl from behind, inappropriately touching her before she yelled and tried to get away from him. Police say the man let the girl go and ran toward Ginn Memorial Park. The girl continued to school, where she told personnel what happened.

While investigating, police learned of a second attack on another 12-year-old girl by a suspect matching the same description. The second girl told officers she was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she noticed someone was following her. The man reportedly ran up behind the girl and inappropriately touched her. She yelled and ran away. A driver who saw what happened pulled over to help the girl, offering her a ride home where she told her family and called police.

The investigation continued more than a year after the attack. Detectives caught a break in the case while working with Fairfax County Police to arrest 20-year-old Hien Dinh for sexual battery and abduction.

In the Fairfax County attack, Dihn is accused of following the victim and her mother home from a store. He reportedly grabbed her from behind and " placed his arm around her neck to hold her in place as mother turned to react,” per court documents.

Dihn was also previously convicted for assault and sexual battery cases involving random women being targeted in Henrico County in 2022. He only served one month in jail because 11 months of his 12-month sentence were suspended, according to court records.

“I don’t know what you do with a person like this but incarcerate him,” Chief Kevin Davis said after Dihn's arrest in July. “This type of predator keeps doing what he does until he gets caught.”