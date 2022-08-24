Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County

The preteen girl ultimately got away from her kidnapper uninjured.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm.

The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had just gotten home from school with friends when a man approached her with a knife. He said the man then grabbed his daughter by her arm and backpack.

The girl’s father said the man eventually let go of the preteen girl when her friends started screaming.

Fairfax County Police said they ultimately found and arrested the man somewhere near the apartment complex.

Detectives continue to investigate this case. Follow our blog, https://t.co/QsTzdpgMQs for additional updates. #FCPD https://t.co/UmvRcbE2bH — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 25, 2022

Neighbors said they were surprised to hear of the attempted kidnapping as the Crystal Woods apartment complex is typically peaceful.

“This is just a community with kids,” said neighbor Aya Ali. “A lot of kids actually.”

Neighbor Neda Addurazak said the incident left her concerned for the well-being of kids who live in the area.

"It's really scary,” she said. “My daughter plays outside all the time, she even plays late sometimes."

Police have not released the name of the suspect arrested in the case.

