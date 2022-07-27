x
Police investigating possible kidnapping in Northwest DC

A concierge at an apartment complex on Van Ness Street Northwest told officers he saw a woman being forced into the trunk of a car.
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are on the lookout for a gold Ford Fusion they believe may be involved in a kidnapping early Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2900 block of Van Ness Street Northwest after a concierge at an apartment complex there said they witnessed a woman in distress around 3 a.m.

The concierge told officers he saw the woman being forced into the trunk of a sedan by a male suspect who left the scene, police said.

MPD investigators say they are looking for a gold Ford Fusion with DC tags GR9973 in connection to the incident. 

Police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspect or woman to release at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should contact police by dialing 911, texting the department's tipline at 50411 or calling 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

