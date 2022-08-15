Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles

According to officials, Yanssaneh told the juveniles that they were trespassing, but later that they could not leave and physically detained and assaulted them.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles.

Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday a group of juveniles reported that they were approached by a security guard while exiting the elevator of the upper-level parking garage on the 22800 block of Brambleton Plaza.

According to officials, Yanssaneh told the juveniles that they were trespassing, but later that they could not leave and then physically detained and assaulted them.

Officials tell WUSA9 that the Yanssaneh grabbed one of the victims and took a cell phone away from another as they were trying to make a call. Additionally, officials say that Yanssaneh grabbed another juvenile by the waist and pushed them. A mark was left on one of the juveniles as well, officials said.