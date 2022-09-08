x
Crime

DC Police search for suspect who stole car with girl inside

The girl was found unharmed a short time later, and the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a car in Northwest D.C. while a girl was inside.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives said in a release that the unarmed kidnapping and vehicle theft happened on August 4 in the unit block of Thomas Circle Northwest.

At about 6:30 p.m., a suspect entered a vehicle that was left unattended. Police said a juvenile female was inside the car at the time, but did not say how old the female was. The suspect drove away with the vehicle. The girl was found a short time later, unharmed. The vehicle has also since been recovered, according to police.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

