Man accused of trying to run over woman, children in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run over a woman and two children in Prince William County earlier this month.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of G Street in Woodbridge for a report of a domestic incident.

Investigators believe a 24-year-old woman and her two children, aged seven and three, were outside the home when an argument began with a family member. The argument escalated and the family member, later identified as 25-year-old Orlin Edguardo Molina Reyes, got into a car and began driving toward the woman and two kids.

Police say the woman and two children had to jump out of the way in order to avoid being run over.

While investigating, officers determined Molina Reyes was drunk. He was taken into custody without incident.

Molina Reyes has been charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, two counts of attempted felony child abuse, and one count of Driving Under the Influence. He is being held without bond.

