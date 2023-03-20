12-year-old boy hides from gunfire after classmate tried to steal his shoes

No injuries were reported but two homes and a car were damaged.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police say two houses and a car were damaged by gunfire shortly after a 12-year-old boy was almost robbed of his shoes twice.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to the 1800 block of Bel Air Road in Woodbridge just before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Investigators believe a 12-year-old boy was getting off the school bus when another person getting off the bus hit him and tried to take his shoes. The boy claims the unnamed suspect had asked about the shoes earlier that day.

The 12-year-old boy reportedly fought back. More juveniles showed up but the boy was able to get away with his shoes.

A short time later, police say the boy was walking on Bel Air Road when he heard a vehicle quickly coming from behind him. The vehicle slowed down as it approached the boy and the driver reportedly threatened to take the 12-year-old's shoes.

The boy ran to a nearby home and locked the door. Police say a short time later, multiple gunshots were fired into the home before the car sped away.

No injuries were reported but two homes and a car were damaged.

No suspects have been found but officers later determined the car used in the incident was reported stolen.