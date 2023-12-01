Person accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody, DC Police say

Police are expected to give more details in a briefing Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The person accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. A lawyer for the accused identified him as Jason Lewis.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.

Through an investigation, it was determined that a man inside a home on Quincy Street, now identified as Lewis, heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with cars. Lewis went outside, armed with a registered gun, to further investigate.

After an interaction between the pair, the Lewis shot Blake. When officers arrived they found Lewis giving Blake CPR. The 13-year-old would later be pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Earlier this month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that Lewis is a D.C. government employee. The mayor did not confirm which agency Lewis worked for, but said he did not work in public safety. She said the employee is on administrative leave, but at the time she did not identify the man further, as she believed it could interfere with the investigation into the shooting.

Related Articles DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said one person was in custody for the killing of Blake. They did not provide further details, but said more information would be provided in a media briefing later in the day.

That briefing will be streamed here when it happens.

Lewis' attorney, Lee Smith, offered a statement saying Lewis maintains his innocence in this case.

"While this is certainly a tragedy, once all the facts are heard, I believe that a jury will find that there was no crime here," the statement reads. "Mr. Lewis has dedicated his career to mentoring and supporting youth in the District of Columbia, which only adds to how distraught he is over the death of Karon Blake. Mr. Lewis and his family offer heartfelt condolences to Karon's family and other loved ones."