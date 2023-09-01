No arrest, neighbors want answers after adult shoots, kills 13 year-old

Police say when officer arrived on scene the man who shot the boy was giving him CPR but the 13-year-old could not be saved.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The family of 13-year-old Karon Blake is grieving his death while people in the neighborhood where he was shot by an adult are demanding answers.

"He had a very high spirit," said Ebony Purvis whose son played football with Karon. "He was definitely one of the young men who was cheering everybody on."

"If there was any problems I definitely didn't see any," said Purvis. "He definitely had a warm spirit and very energetic."

Teachers tell the local ANC Commissioner Colleen Costello that Karon was as a "smart and inquisitive" 7th grader with "a lot of potential" and a love for books.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, in the shadow of the National Shrine, police say a man who lives near the 1000 block of Quincy Street Northeast told them he saw Karon breaking into cars and confronted him.

And, after some kind of "interaction" shot him.

When police arrived they say the man was giving Karon CPR, but they could not save him.

"The situation didn't warrant him to be shot," said Purvis. "Serious questions should be brought up," she said of the investigation which police say is ongoing.

"Of course, we just we just don't know all the facts yet. So it's hard to say whether or not it's, you know, justified," said another neighbor who asked that his name not be used. "But, based on what we know now, it doesn't seem that way," he said.

Police have not announced any arrest or charges nor said anything more about what led up to the shooting.

Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker said in a statement, "No car or material possession is worth a life - under any circumstances."

Parker also called on MPD and the U.S. Attorney's officer to "...hold accountable the individual who took Karon's life."

Commissioner Costello said in an email to constituents:

Karon Blake was a seventh-grade student at Brookland Middle School, a place where he felt safe and seen. He loved to read and could often be found in the school library. He was smart and inquisitive, and his teachers knew he had a lot of potential. He was funny, calm, and playful, according to one of his friends. He loved football and fashion. He was charismatic and charming in a sweet, genuine way. He was a good kid who never got into a fight.



He leaves behind his Mom and his three younger siblings, whom he walked to and from elementary school and who are struggling with the loss of their big brother. Also left behind and grieving are his Grandmom and his extended family, and countless friends, teachers, and classmates who loved Karon dearly and are gutted by his loss and the future they imagined, but will never get to share, with him.